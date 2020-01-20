Never Mind the Ballots: A sideways glance at Election 2020 (18 days to go)

Takeaway 1

The first head to head debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin has been announced for tomorrow night.

Given the highly presidential nature of this election, the two men vying to be Taoiseach will square off on Virgin Media TV in a debate moderated by the superb Pat Kenny.

With Fine Gael 12 points behind Fianna Fail in the first opinion poll, it is make or break for Varadkar who has to contend with Martin, a seasoned debator and orator. Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald will once again have to sit this one as she was not invited.

The exclusion of Sinn Fein has led Pearse Doherty to write to Virgin Media calling on them to explain their decision to snub her.

Takeaway 2

Health Minister Simon Harris has finally been let out of his cage and was allowed out before the media on day 6 of the campaign.

It had been made clear early on that Fine Gael were going to centre its message on Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe with all other ministers being given more limited roles.

In the case of Harris and Eoghan Murphy, the Housing Minister, it was also seen that given how challenging their jobs are at present, it would be best to keep their exposure to the media to the minimum.

In front of the cameras, Harris gave it plenty of welly especially in his attacks on his rival Stephen Donnelly, but veteran minister Richard Bruton was on hand to keep an eye on things.

Minister for Health, Simon Harris at the launch of Fine Gael’s new health measures to help make life easier for families at Fine Gael Media HQ, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Takeaway 3

The Taoiseach spoke this morning ahead of an event to honour Apple CEO Tim Cook for his company’s 40-years-a-techin’ on Irish shores.

Mr Varadkar was on State business and therefore wasn’t supposed to be getting involved in political spats. But he did anyway.

Discussing how his party’s €3 billion National Broadband Plan will enable remote working, he said “my opponents say that they will tear up the contract”.

“Don’t believe them... and anyway, they aren’t going to get in so it doesn’t matter,” he chortled to polite titters from the audience.

But Fianna Fail wasn’t laughing, and immediately called for an investigation into the Taoiseach’s alleged abuse of State funds and events.

“This is the latest incident in what has become a worrying pattern by Fine Gael and its leadership,” grumbled Barry Cowen.

Picture of Day:

Fine Gael Ministers set out their plans for Families and Education at Explorium in Co. Dublin today. Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh on the bed of nails being intrduced to the bed of nails by Explorium’s Head of Science and Sport Mark Langtry. Picture: Douglas O’Connor.

Tweet of the Day:

.@rtenews As @LeoVaradkar emerged from his early morning sea swim today he reiterated his belief that #IrishWater are doing a wonderful job! pic.twitter.com/ZdTLMIePtJ — RteNoNews (@RteNoNews) June 25, 2019

Well Said:

A brilliantly funny video posted by Labour party candidate in Dublin South-West Ciaran Ahern includes a most amusing appearance by Sean Flanagan of comedy trio Foil, Arms and Hog. Flanagan's sole purpose is to keep reminding viewers that Ahern is no relation of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Good Day/Bad Day:

Good Day:

“I like Fianna Fail, are you Fianna Fail?” the lady sitting in a cafe asked party leader Micheal Martin who cut a relieved figure in front of the cameras on the canvass in the North-West.

“I am, thank God,” he said with a broad smile on his face.

The joviality continued in this photo=op at a bookies shop.

When a party leader looks for the odds from the bookies, but doesn’t quite get the response he expected! #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/cRbN4fq9pv — Fran McNulty (@franmcnulty) January 20, 2020

Bad Day:

What a clanger by the IDA who decided to award Apple boss Tim Cook a special award while the controversial €14bn Government appeal remains live.

Even more puzzling was the decision of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to present the award.

I would remind you that the escrow fund set up by the Government totalling €14 billion could lose €70 million a year, according to the Comptroller & Auditor General.

The NTMA estimates that in the current negative interest rate environment, the fund could decline by 0.5% per annum. On a €14 billion fund, this would amount to a loss of c. €70 million per annum. Bad move!