Net tightening around Daniel Kinahan, says former Assistant Garda Commissioner

Daniel Kinahan has been identified in the High Court as a senior figure in organised crime but is currently living in the Middle East. Picture Collins Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 10:05 AM

Daniel Kinahan was wrong to think he could reinvent himself in the boxing world, said a former Assistant Garda Commissioner.

The net is tightening around Daniel Kinahan, according to Pat Leahy.

Mr Leahy says the Hutch-Kinahan feud has left a stain on the country and is confident the gangs will be dismantled.

Daniel Kinahan has been identified in the High Court as a senior figure in organised crime but is currently living in the Middle East.

"The people of Ireland wouldn't accept that and our government wouldn't accept it," said Mr Leahy.

"The State as a whole will not accept that.

"We saw the response that came from that and we saw the aftermath of it.

"I think he made a huge mistake thinking that he could whitewash what that group has to do our capital city and some of the communities around the city."

TOPIC: Daniel Kinahan

