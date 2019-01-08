Neighbours in shock as woman suffers a violent death in Co Louth

Gardai at the house on the Clonmore Estate, Ardee, Co. Louth, where the body of a woman was found this morning. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after a woman died in a violent attack in Co Louth.

Gardai made the discovery after they were called to a house in the Clonmore estate in Ardee shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday.

They said the woman, aged 57, suffered a very violent death.

It is believed she was a mother of two adult children, a son and a daughter, and that she was originally from Poland.

It is understood she had been resident in Ireland for about ten years.

A murder investigation has been launched.

The man was arrested in the Ardee area at about 1pm following a number of searches by gardai.

He has been detained at Drogheda garda station.

It is believed he was known to the victim.

People might think 'I may have seen something, I don't think it's that important'. Please ring and let us decide that

The scene has been sealed off and the state pathologist has been informed, and the help of officers from the garda technical bureau requested.

Discussing the incident outside Ardee garda station on Tuesday, Superintendent Des McTiernan said that when gardai arrived at the house they found the woman “very seriously injured”.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene. He appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.

“People might think ‘I may have seen something, I don’t think it’s that important’.

“Please ring and let us decide that. We need your co-operation,” he said.

In addition to the house in Clonmore, Mr McTiernan said investigators were also interested in three other areas – one is in the Bridge Street area of the town, another is in the Cherrybrook area estate in Ardee and another in the Mandistown area.

Mr McTiernan said gardai were not looking for anyone else in connection with the case.

He said: “We have, so far, one person arrested. We’re not looking for anyone else. There are a number of other people assisting our investigation.”

Gardaí at the scene of the body find in Ardee. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson

Inquiries into the incident are being conducted in both Ardee and Drogheda garda stations.

An incident room has been set up at Drogheda.

Mr McTiernan added: “We’re quite anxious to get on with the investigation and bring it to a conclusion, bearing in mind the tragic circumstances of the whole incident,” he said.

Local people said they were shocked by the woman’s death.

A young woman living in the Clonmore estate said she was “shook” by the incident.

Megan Powell said: “It’s such a quiet area you wouldn’t ever expect something this drastic.”

The 21-year old said Ardee was a very small town and that everyone knew each other.

“It’s just so violent, it’s shocking,” she said. “Nothing like this has happened before. It’s horrible.”

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Wednesday.

- Press Association