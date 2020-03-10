Neighbours in court over altercation and 'bullet' threats

A 63-year-old man who was punched to the ground by his neighbour suffered enough on the day, a judge said as he struck out the case against the victim for allegedly threatening to put a bullet in the head of the other man.

Judge Con O’Leary was shown video evidence from CCTV outside one of the houses of some verbal altercation that occurred moments before the punch.

Timmy O’Riordan, 68, of 29 Fairhill Drive, Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty in June to a charge of assaulting Timmy Forde at Fairhill Drive, Fairhill, Cork, on July 16 2018. O’Riordan was previously bound to keep the peace and told to stay away from his neighbour for a year and he was also fined €350 for assaulting him.

Today Timmy Forde (63) denied a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in a public place.

He said he never said any such thing as putting a bullet in his neighbour’s head and said that he only remarked: “We are too old for this kind of thing.”

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, said that whatever words were uttered by Timmy Forde were said as he was standing in his own drive and that this was not a public place, so the charge should be dismissed.

Judge Con O’Leary said: “When Mr Forde was on his own driveway he said something (from the CCTV) – he was angry and outspoken and it produced the intended result, it upset Mr O’Riordan as intended. He (Mr Forde) did not anticipate it would go quite so far.

“Most of the verbalising was in his driveway. Maybe he said something as he turned into the driveway (of his neighbour, Timmy O’Riordan) but I cannot be sure of that.

“I think Mr Forde has suffered enough. Mr O’Riordan had an astonishing reach – an extremely accomplished pugilist.”

The judge then struck out the threatening charge – the only count faced by Timmy Forde.

Timmy Forde said in evidence today that he had to get 25 stitches to a head wound and was concussed after the punch that knocked him to the ground.

Timmy O’Riordan testified that the other man called him a bum, but this was denied.

“He told me he would put a bullet in my head,” Timmy O’Riordan said at Cork District Court.

Inspector James Hallahan confirmed that Timmy O’Riordan had already been convicted of assaulting Mr Forde.