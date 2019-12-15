News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Negotiations to break Stormont impasse expected to begin on Monday

By Press Association
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 02:57 PM

Talks to restore Northern Ireland’s Assembly look likely to begin on Monday.

Following Friday’s General Election in the UK, parties across the political spectrum have stated their intent to get back around the negotiating table.

It also appears that despite the election shake-up, Julian Smith will remain Northern Ireland Secretary of State.

Mr Smith spoke with all five party leaders on Sunday morning and later tweeted: “Good calls with all five party leaders this morning. Look forward to starting positive process tomorrow to get Stormont back up and running.”

Stormont has been in cold storage for more than 1,000 days due to a stand-off between Sinn Féin and the DUP on issues such as Irish language legislation and a ban on same-sex marriage.

Public opinion over the stalemate has had a detrimental effect on the two major parties and this has been reflected in recent elections.

The DUP suffered a considerable blow after party deputy leader Nigel Dodds lost his seat in North Belfast to Sinn Féin’s John Finucane.

Likewise, Sinn Féin lost its seat in Foyle to the SDLP by a huge majority, in what is being seen as a resurgence in support for Colum Eastwood’s party.

They also took a seat from the DUP in South Belfast.

We don’t have any red lines, all we have called for is that all parties need to agree to implement the agreements that have already been reached

It is understood both the DUP and Sinn Féin are keen to be seen to getting back around the table to restore confidence with the electorate before any further elections.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny appeared on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics on Sunday, saying his party ”absolutely wants to be back in Stormont” in January.

“We don’t have any red lines, all we have called for is that all parties need to agree to implement the agreements that have already been reached,” he said.

Mr Smith previously stated that unless agreement is reached by January 13, fresh assembly elections will be triggered.

