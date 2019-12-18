News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Negotiations needed or else doctors and consultants will go ahead with strike action
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 04:02 PM

The Irish Medical Organisation says negotiations, not unilateral declarations by the Taoiseach, will resolve a dispute with consultants.

Yesterday, the organisation backed strike action in the new year, in a row over pay and recruitment and retention issues.

In a statement the IMO says it noted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's suggestion to offer public-only contracts to all consultants in a bid to resolve the dispute.

However, the organisation says in the absence of negotiations, plans for industrial action in the new year continue.

Louise O'Reilly, Sinn Féin's health spokesperson, says the proposed action is no surprise and that if the strike goes ahead, the doctors and consultants will have the public's support.

"I think people know where the fault lies, they know the fault lies with this government and indeed their partners in Fianna Fáil," she said.

"I hope that the government will have learned lessons from the nurses dispute. Face-to-face negotiations are the only way to solve any industrial dispute," she added.

