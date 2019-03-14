NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Need to watch' sprawl of Dublin city beyond M50

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 07:32 AM

Dublin city is sprawling out beyond the M50 at an alarming rate according to MyHome.ie.

The property website has released its latest analysis of the capital's Property Price Register for 2018.

The findings show the number of house sales in Dublin rose by 5.9%.

Dublin 15, 18 and 24 recorded the biggest number of sales, while Dublin 9, 22 and 10 recorded the biggest percentage increase in sales.

READ MORE

Commons to vote on extending Article 50 after ruling out no-deal Brexit

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, says the trend towards sprawling is worrying.

"The trend that we're seeing is that the city is moving out more and more and more. I think that's something we really need to watch," she said.

"[It would be] great if it was supported with good transport links and good amenities as these new communities develop but I do think there will come a stage where we really have to start the debate as to what happens within the city limits and I think that's a debate that all stakeholders have to get involved in."

More on this topic

California governor plans to repeal capital punishment

Sinn Féin leader and PSNI chief set for ‘frank’ discussion in succession row

Gardaí investigating fight between groups of young people in Ashbourne

Opossum rescued after genitals get stuck in fence

KEYWORDS

Property

More in this Section

Crucial cross-border fisheries bill may not be law before Brexit

Varadkar: UK can change mind on Brexit and be 'welcomed back like prodigal son'

Five held in murder probe after man’s body found in Co Armagh

'It has given Kieran a huge lift' - GoFundMe for Cork All-Ireland winner reaches €275,000


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

Anxiety is a real worry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »