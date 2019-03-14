'Need to watch' sprawl of Dublin city beyond M50

Dublin city is sprawling out beyond the M50 at an alarming rate according to MyHome.ie.

The property website has released its latest analysis of the capital's Property Price Register for 2018.

The findings show the number of house sales in Dublin rose by 5.9%.

Dublin 15, 18 and 24 recorded the biggest number of sales, while Dublin 9, 22 and 10 recorded the biggest percentage increase in sales.

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, says the trend towards sprawling is worrying.

"The trend that we're seeing is that the city is moving out more and more and more. I think that's something we really need to watch," she said.

"[It would be] great if it was supported with good transport links and good amenities as these new communities develop but I do think there will come a stage where we really have to start the debate as to what happens within the city limits and I think that's a debate that all stakeholders have to get involved in."