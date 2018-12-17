‘Need to bite the bullet’ on bed blockers

The number of hospital bed blockers is being significantly underreported and the discharge system is “not fit for purpose” a minister in the Department of Health has admitted.

Minister of state for mental health and older people Jim Daly, who has been tasked with drawing up a plan to tackle delayed discharges in already overcrowded hospitals, has hit out at the HSE, who he said has hampered the development of a consistent approach to the problem.

“When it comes to delayed discharges, we are like a builder trying to build a house without a tape,” Mr Daly told the Irish Examiner.

“One hand does not know what the other is doing, so we are operating in the dark.”

A recently published independent expert review revealed that if hospitals applied the Dutch measurement model, we would have had almost eight times the number of delayed discharges in Irish hospitals in 2017 than the number actually recorded — 67,149 compared to 8,817.

The review, chaired by Graham Knowles, found that that there is a lack of joined-up planning and delays in the Fair Deal and Nursing Home Support Scheme, meaning people remain in hospital when they are well enough to leave.

The news comes as Health Minister Simon Harris is expected to bring the HSE Service Plan for next year to Cabinet tomorrow.

However, it has been reported that despite an increased allocation to health in Budget 2019, services could, in fact, be reduced and the four-week waiting time for accessing the Fair Deal scheme could lengthen.

Mr Knowles also found that financial issues, waiting on rehabilitation, and delays in the home care package application process are tying up beds.

On Friday, 395 admitted patients were waiting for hospital beds. The INMO Trolley Watch report showed that 265 people were waiting in emergency departments, while 130 were in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

Venting frustration at the discharges system, Mr Daly said: “We do not have the information to even make short-term changes to resolve delayed discharges. This means we must create a national policy to ensure delayed discharges are reported accurately in both acute and non-acute settings.”

Mr Daly has been asked by Mr Harris to create a working group to address delayed discharges and hopes they will begin their work to develop a medium-term plan to tackle the issue in January.

Their implementation plan will be published by June, with Mr Daly confident it can be in place before next winter.

“We need to bite the bullet,” he said. “Delayed discharges are caused by a multitude of factors, including the lack of availability of various forms of step-down care, staff shortages, and administration systems.

Until the scale of delayed discharges can be accurately quantified, it is not possible to complete a costed implementation plan to resolve these issues.

Mr Daly said there is now a need to come up with a unified definition of delayed discharges. The quality of data must also be improved and an external audit has to be put in place to look at how these figures are counted.

“When this is done, we need to create an emphasis on the community proactively ‘pulling’ the patient from the hospital,” he said.

He said a discharge co-ordinator must be appointed in all hospitals to manage beds.

“What is clear is that the absence of a clear national policy and consistent approach regarding delayed discharges has resulted in significant under-reporting,” said Mr Daly.

“The HSE organisation structure militates against an integrated approach to patient flow — as in getting them out — from an accountability, governance and leadership perspective.

“This has led to such variation and under reporting that the current weekly report is not fit for purpose, we must challenge this.”