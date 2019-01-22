Nearly quarter of population only ever borrowed for mortgage

Almost a quarter of the population have only ever borrowed money for a mortgage.

According to a survey carried out by iReach for the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU), 15% of respondents said they didn't have a mortgage.

The same 15% said they had other loans, such as to pay for a car or education purposes.

ILCU's Head of Marketing and Communications Paul Bailey said he would encourage people to speak to their local Credit Union:

"13% borrowed several times per year to fund expenses such as holidays.

"21% said they had a mortgage in addition to other loans.

"About a fifth of people said that they have never borrowed and they funded income through their savings but there's still a healthy chunk of people looking for loans."