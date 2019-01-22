NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Nearly quarter of population only ever borrowed for mortgage

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 11:39 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Almost a quarter of the population have only ever borrowed money for a mortgage.

According to a survey carried out by iReach for the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU), 15% of respondents said they didn't have a mortgage.

The same 15% said they had other loans, such as to pay for a car or education purposes.

ILCU's Head of Marketing and Communications Paul Bailey said he would encourage people to speak to their local Credit Union:

READ MORE: Taoiseach takes it on faith vultures will write down soured mortgages

"13% borrowed several times per year to fund expenses such as holidays.

"21% said they had a mortgage in addition to other loans.

"About a fifth of people said that they have never borrowed and they funded income through their savings but there's still a healthy chunk of people looking for loans."


KEYWORDS

MortgageCredit UnionLending

Related Articles

First-time buyers make up bulk of mortgage approvals in November

New rules start today to make it easier for mortgage customers to make savings

Irish mortgage rates end the year as most elevated in Europe

Central Bank figures show how much higher Ireland's mortgage rates are than rest of EU

More in this Section

Teenager missing in Dublin for six days

Public appeal for help tracing missing person from Cork

'Help us bring Deirdre home': Father of missing Deirdre Jacob appeals for information in murder investigation

Seize Brexit opportunity to end partition, urges Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Car insurance travelling in the right direction

Boyzone Farewell Tour: Gettin' the band back on the road

Six things we learned at Music Minds event

Heart and Home festival: The very best of bluegrass

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »