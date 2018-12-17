NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'Nearly at breaking point' - Family at centre of Roscommon controversy speak

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 07:21 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Two of the family members whose house is at the centre of an eviction row have moved back into the building this evening.

The brother and sister have returned to the repossessed property near Strokestown in Co. Roscommon, as Garda investigations into weekend violence at the site continue.

A gang of around 20 men raided the farm yesterday morning and eight security men, hired following a court order to repossess the property, were injured.

A dog was killed and at least 6 vehicles were burnt out.

The house has been at the centre of controversy since three members of the same family were evicted last Tuesday.

Donal Hanley, a friend who spoke on behalf of the family, says they are traumatised:

"They're asking to be left alone, they are asking to be left in peace. They are seriously, seriously traumatised by what has happened.

READ MORE: Gardai believe organised gang behind attack on Roscommon eviction firm

"This family have ben thrust into the media spotlight they are not used to this - they are ordinary country people, they want to get on with their everyday lives.

"When I say they are traumatised, they are nearly at breaking point," he said.

"It is a sad situation and they just want to move on with their lives, if possible."


