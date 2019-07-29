News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Nearly 70% of Irish food businesses concerned over shortage of skilled workers
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, July 29, 2019 - 02:19 PM

Almost three-quarters of Irish food businesses say food produced in Ireland is safer than it was five years ago.

Despite the increased confidence almost one in three (31%) still worry that they are not well enough informed about food safety.

Over half (53%) put allergens and ingredients labelling as their number one concern, according to a study from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

Food hygiene and handling requirements (36%) and carcinogenic chemicals in food (30%) also ranked highly among those surveyed.

Confidence in food safety measures is strong but almost one in five (18%) want more food safety regulation and enforcement.

Senior executives from a diverse range of food businesses were asked about their food safety concerns and the food industry's current operating environment.

Many businesses deal with food safety issues either in-house or by appointing consultants to provide expert knowledge.

FSAI chief executive, Dr Pamela Byrne, urged those businesses who feel they lack adequate food safety information to contact the authority for more guidance and instructions.

“While the majority of food businesses acknowledge their own responsibility for ensuring the food they serve is safe to eat, it is unacceptable that over one in ten see this as the responsibility of the FSAI, which it is not – the responsibility lies with food businesses,” said Dr Byrne.

Almost seven out of ten business (69%) are worried about the availability of skilled workers.

Brexit is the second greatest future worry for food business, with over two-thirds (67%) saying its unknown impact is a concern.

Nearly eight out of ten (78%) of businesses believe Brexit may increase supply costs and almost three-quarters fear costs will increase as a result of tariffs being imposed.

Over 200 food businesses, both national and international, were surveyed and included importers, manufacturers, distributors, manufacturers, the service sector and retailers.

