There are nearly 600 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals.

The INMO's Trolley Watch figures revealed 595 patients are waiting for beds today.

They said 392 are waiting in the emergency department, while 203 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Galway– 71

Cork University Hospital – 49

Letterkenny University Hospital - 46

University Hospital Limerick – 46

University Hospital Waterford – 44

Last week, the INMO stated that last month was the worst-ever October for overcrowding and the second-worst month since records began.

There were 11,452 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals over the course of the month.

They warned that due to the overcrowding and "chronic understaffing" patients are at "grave risk".