NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Nearly 50,000 cigarettes seized at Cork Airport in last two days

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 10:51 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Revenue officers seized 40,400 cigarettes at Cork Airport this morning after searching a passenger from Nigeria.

The passenger, a man in his 20s, had the cigarettes that were branded ‘Benson & Hedges’, according to Revenue.

In a separate incident yesterday, 8,400 cigarettes were seized at Cork Airport.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Double Happiness’ and ‘Hongtashan’, were found hidden in the suitcase of an Irish passenger in his 50s who had arrived on a flight from China.

The cigarettes seized at Cork Airport. Picture: Revenue

The seized cigarettes have an estimated retail value of over €29,280, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €23,100, according to Revenue.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

More on this topic

15th-century manuscript reveals links between Gaelic Ireland and Muslim world

Relief for McCarthy as Cork scramble over line

Ronan McCarthy: ‘We control our own fate in the league and that’s a big thing’

Second celebratory concert for Cara O'Sullivan announced


KEYWORDS

CigarettesCork AirportRevenue

More in this Section

Council seeks to ban electric scooters from public roads

Three due in court tomorrow over drug seizure

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of Belfast community worker

BBC journalist attacked with baton as crew cover Lurgan firearms incident


Lifestyle

Why is it that some people love the taste of things others hate?

The key to the success of 30-year Waterford music shop

Lights, camera, action: Youghal students make the cut

Working out what traditional jobs will look like in the future

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »