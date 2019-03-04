Nearly 50,000 cigarettes seized at Cork Airport in last two days

Revenue officers seized 40,400 cigarettes at Cork Airport this morning after searching a passenger from Nigeria.

The passenger, a man in his 20s, had the cigarettes that were branded ‘Benson & Hedges’, according to Revenue.

In a separate incident yesterday, 8,400 cigarettes were seized at Cork Airport.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Double Happiness’ and ‘Hongtashan’, were found hidden in the suitcase of an Irish passenger in his 50s who had arrived on a flight from China.

The cigarettes seized at Cork Airport. Picture: Revenue

The seized cigarettes have an estimated retail value of over €29,280, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €23,100, according to Revenue.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.