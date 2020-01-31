News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Nearly 5,000 children, some high priority cases, not allocated social workers

Nearly 5,000 children, some high priority cases, not allocated social workers
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 07:42 AM

Nearly 5,000 children, deemed child protection and welfare cases, have not been allocated a social worker.

According to Tusla's latest figures, 722 are regarded as 'high priority.'

Tusla says where a child is awaiting a dedicated social worker, they are supported until a one becomes available.

READ MORE

Woman in serious condition after being hit by scrambler at Luas stop

Terry Dignan, the chief executive of Empowering People In Care, said a shortage of staff is one of the main reasons for the problem.

"Tusla have been struggling, both with the recruitment of social workers and retention of social workers," he said.

"I think on both of those areas we would be looking...for a strategy that Tusla would implement around both recruitment and retention of social workers.

"The lack of social work cases being allocated to children of high priority, I think that has to be addressed as a matter of urgency."

More on this topic

Shortage of funding impeding Tusla's handling of child sex abuse claims - reportShortage of funding impeding Tusla's handling of child sex abuse claims - report

HSE and Tusla need to work together for disabled children in care - Children's OmbudsmanHSE and Tusla need to work together for disabled children in care - Children's Ombudsman

21 children in specialised care placements abroad21 children in specialised care placements abroad

Homeless factor as 151 referrals a day made to child and family agencyHomeless factor as 151 referrals a day made to child and family agency


TOPIC: Tusla

More in this Section

Never Mind The Ballots: Prospective coalition kingmakers; Martin's withering put downNever Mind The Ballots: Prospective coalition kingmakers; Martin's withering put down

Police in the North warned over arrests after man appeared to 'pass out' while being taken into custodyPolice in the North warned over arrests after man appeared to 'pass out' while being taken into custody

Teen airlifted to hospital following two-hour operation to free him from underneath busTeen airlifted to hospital following two-hour operation to free him from underneath bus

Currently no cases of coronavirus in Ireland - HSECurrently no cases of coronavirus in Ireland - HSE


Lifestyle

Ignorance is bliss – right up until you’re in your overdraft.8 things you always forget to budget for when you go on holiday

They will save you loads of time and money too.6 sustainable items to buy once and use for years

The last time Fontaines DC played in Cork, they were very much an emerging bandScene + Heard: Fontaines DC to return to Cork in May

‘Overcoming’, written by the patient rights advocate and campaigner together with Naomi Linehan, won the accolade following a a public vote.'A powerful advocate for Irish women': Vicky Phelan memoir voted Irish Book of the Year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »