Nearly 500 people caught drink or drug driving in last four weeks

Gardai have caught 490 people drink or drug driving over the last four weeks.

Since March 28, there has been an 80% rise in detections of people driving with drugs in their system.

Gardaí say there is a greater chance of intoxicated drivers being caught due to the higher number of checkpoints across the country.

They are urging people to never drive while under the influence.

Meanwhile, traffic volumes remain in line with previous weeks since restrictions were introduced.

Surveys have been carried out on major roads and cities this week to monitor traffic.

Elsewhere, the AA is reporting their breakdown assistance call outs are up week-on-week.