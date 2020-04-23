News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Nearly 500 people caught drink or drug driving in last four weeks

Nearly 500 people caught drink or drug driving in last four weeks
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 03:11 PM

Gardai have caught 490 people drink or drug driving over the last four weeks.

Since March 28, there has been an 80% rise in detections of people driving with drugs in their system.

Gardaí say there is a greater chance of intoxicated drivers being caught due to the higher number of checkpoints across the country.

They are urging people to never drive while under the influence.

Meanwhile, traffic volumes remain in line with previous weeks since restrictions were introduced.

Surveys have been carried out on major roads and cities this week to monitor traffic.

Elsewhere, the AA is reporting their breakdown assistance call outs are up week-on-week.

READ MORE

'Look at the death notices': Catherine Murphy casts doubt over death toll rise explanation

More on this topic

Authorities not given information on future of Cork infrastructure projectsAuthorities not given information on future of Cork infrastructure projects

'It's too soon' - Simon Harris urges public to stay at home over the weekend'It's too soon' - Simon Harris urges public to stay at home over the weekend

Shares boost for handful of virus testing firms as US ramps up Covid-19 plansShares boost for handful of virus testing firms as US ramps up Covid-19 plans

'Who is NPHET ultimately accountable to?' Questions on transparency during crisis raised in Dáil 'Who is NPHET ultimately accountable to?' Questions on transparency during crisis raised in Dáil


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up