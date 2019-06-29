News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Nearly 300 gardaí assaulted on duty in past 18 months

Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 07:48 AM

Nearly 300 gardaí have been assaulted on duty over the past 18 months.

51 officers in Dublin have been attacked.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show 217 gardaí were injured as a result of assaults last year.

Two officers received 'serious multiple injuries', while one garda received an internal head injury.

18 officers got closed fractures or open wounds.

A further 81 gardaí were assaulted in the first five months of this year.

Forty-five got bruises, grazes or bites, but one garda received 'serious multiple injuries'.

Philip McAnenly, deputy general secretary of the Garda Representative Association, said: "I think the figures do not accurately reflect the level of assaults that gardaí are subjected to and gardaí sustain as part of their daily work.

"The number of assaults and the figures provided to you would appear to be peculiarly and remarkably low.

"And it raises the question as to whether or not all assaults are being reported and recorded."

An Garda Síochána says every support and medical assistance is provided to officers when they are assaulted.

READ MORE

Man, 50s, dies after light-aircraft crash in Kilkenny

More on this topic

Man, 50s, dies after light-aircraft crash in Kilkenny

Garda sick note case ‘should have just been a HR issue’

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Galway

Man arrested in connection with Marie Tierney murder released without charge

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Construction workers protest against 'bogus' self-employment

Man attacked in Cork as family mourns death of young mum

Man due in court in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing

910 children taken into care in 2017, data reveals


Lifestyle

Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra light up Cork at Live at the Marquee

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Come on! Let's go shopping: The home interiors oases offering a bit of everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »