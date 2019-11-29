News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Nearly 30 children in Cork town may have no school places next year

Nearly 30 children in Cork town may have no school places next year
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 06:07 PM

Nearly 30 children living in a town in County Cork have been warned that there may be no place for them in secondary school next year.

Plans to build a new community college in Carrigtwohill have suffered a number of setbacks since they were first put forward seven years ago.

The plans will see the two primary schools and one secondary school moving to one central campus; however, the project has suffered a number planning setbacks and has yet to get underway.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Lorraine O’Connell from the Carrigtwohill Community Schools Group said there are just under 30 children in the village who have no place in secondary school next year.

She said the problem has been building for a number of years.

“Back in 2012, it was confirmed that we were going to have this fantastic big educational campus here in Carrigtwohill which would encapsulate three schools,” she said. “One being post-primary and two primary.”

So the need for these schools was well known back in 2011-2012 and we are still here at the moment in temporary accommodation.

“Obviously there is a cap on that.”

She said the community college is currently being run out of an office building with three prefabs housing additional students and “no sign of our new campus being built”.

She said there are around 27 students in the town with no place but warned that figure "doesn’t cover the children living maybe 2km or 3km out either."

READ MORE

'He is one of my best friends' - Murder accused tells court he 'had no intention of hurting' victim

More on this topic

Donegal students to be reprimanded after school 'drugs' video prankDonegal students to be reprimanded after school 'drugs' video prank

School Daze: ‘I was sick with terror’School Daze: ‘I was sick with terror’

School Daze: Peter CosgroveSchool Daze: Peter Cosgrove

School staff regularly physically hurt by pupils, report revealsSchool staff regularly physically hurt by pupils, report reveals


educationschoolCorkTOPIC: School

More in this Section

'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears

Pearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalisedPearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalised

€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested

Court dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be exploredCourt dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be explored


Lifestyle

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Whether it’s Secret Santa ideas or a glam quick-fix for the party season you’re after, Rachel Marie Walsh thinks small is beautiful this month.Product Watch: Small is beautiful this month

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »