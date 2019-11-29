Nearly 30 children in Cork town may have no school places next year

Nearly 30 children living in a town in County Cork have been warned that there may be no place for them in secondary school next year.

Plans to build a new community college in Carrigtwohill have suffered a number of setbacks since they were first put forward seven years ago.

The plans will see the two primary schools and one secondary school moving to one central campus; however, the project has suffered a number planning setbacks and has yet to get underway.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Lorraine O’Connell from the Carrigtwohill Community Schools Group said there are just under 30 children in the village who have no place in secondary school next year.

She said the problem has been building for a number of years.

“Back in 2012, it was confirmed that we were going to have this fantastic big educational campus here in Carrigtwohill which would encapsulate three schools,” she said. “One being post-primary and two primary.”

So the need for these schools was well known back in 2011-2012 and we are still here at the moment in temporary accommodation.

“Obviously there is a cap on that.”

She said the community college is currently being run out of an office building with three prefabs housing additional students and “no sign of our new campus being built”.

She said there are around 27 students in the town with no place but warned that figure "doesn’t cover the children living maybe 2km or 3km out either."