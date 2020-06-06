NCTs and theory tests to begin phased reopening

The phased reopening of some Road Safety Authority (RSA) services is to begin on Monday, the RSA has confirmed.

The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), the Driver Theory Test (DTT), and the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) will begin to open on a gradual basis in line with the National Return to Work Safely Protocol.

The opening of these services will involve a number of conditions including:

Centres will open on a gradual basis over the coming days and weeks and information on the opening of your local centre can be found on the relevant websites.

Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, has advised people that things will need to operate differently as the overriding priority is the health of staff and the public.

Mr Ross said that the extension of the validity of various certificates and licences on March 28 for up to four months will see the greatest demand for these services reduced in the short term.

However, Mr Ross said he is aware that there are people who need to avail of these services now.

"For example, there are vehicle owners who were affected by the ‘vehicle lift’ issue at the NCTS and who need to complete their test.

"These customers and anyone else who has been unable to complete their full vehicle inspection are to be prioritised."

The NCTS has said that all centres reopening on June 8 will have functioning lifts and that it has made progress during the suspension of service in repairing and replacing the vehicle inspection lifts.

It said that all centres are expected to have functioning lifts by the middle of July.

Customers who qualified for the four-month extension to the period of validity of their NCT roadworthiness certificare are encouraged to chek their new test due date by logging on to ncts.ie.

In the short term, testing of vehicles will be on a limited basis and restricted to those vehicles that had a test date prior to March 28 including vehicle owners who were unable to secure a retest date.

The full list of NCT centres reopening on June 8 are:

Cork - Little Island

Cork – Blarney

Northpoint 1 & 2, Dublin

Deansgrange, Dublin

Fonthill, Dublin

Galway

Limerick

Waterford

Letterkenny

Athlone

Ballina

Naas

Drogheda

Derrybeg

People will be allowed to sit the Driver Theory Test and the opening of the NDLS centres will allow people to apply for their learner permit as well as enable people to apply for replacement licences if theirs has been lost or stolen.

The Driver Testing Service will not re-open as part of Phase Two of the Government roadmap and Mr Ross said that the challenge of social distancing will need to be overcome in order to recommence car driving tests.

I appreciate that learner drivers will be anxious to know when driving tests will become available again. There are challenges to overcome in order to re-open this service fully.

"While I do see the possibility of truck, bus and motorcycle testing resuming, in Phase Three, there are issues to overcome to recommence car driving tests.

"These challenges include maintaining social distancing as a car driving test means close contact in an enclosed space between the driver tester and the learner driver for periods in excess of 15 minutes.

"I can assure learner drivers that officials in my Department and the RSA are looking at all available options to get car driving tests started again as soon as possible.”

Customers are encouraged to follow all public health guidelines and to be patient with staff as they try to deliver services in a safe manner.