NCT to resume underbody vehicle inspections at eight more centres

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 06:46 PM

The National Car Testing Service says underbody vehicle inspections will resume this week at eight nationwide test centres.

It comes after the use of lifts at all sites was suspended last week, following concerns over 'cracking'.

The eight centres to resume inspections include Galway, Cork, Limerick and Letterkenny after new lifts were delivered.

They are in addition to six locations in Deansgrange, Ballinasloe, Athlone, Skibbereen, Ballina and Enniscorthy announced on Friday.

Drivers due for an NCT at other centres will still be able to take two-thirds of the test, but will have to return and take the final part once the issue has been resolved.

