Navy escorting vessel to Kerry over alleged breach of fishing rules

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 06:39 AM

A vessel detained by the Irish Naval Service is making its way to Dingle in Kerry this morning.

It is being tailed by the LÉ Samuel Becket, which seized the fishing vessel last night 170 nautical miles west off Mizen Head.

The boat will be handed over to Gardaí in an investigation into alleged breaches of fisheries regulations.

In a statement, the Defence Forces said: "This is the fifth vessel detained by the Naval Service so far in 2018.

"The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the Department of Defence’s service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state."

- Digital Desk


