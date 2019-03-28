NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Navan and Limerick City East become Rent Pressure Zones for first time

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 06:57 AM

Navan in County Meath and Limerick City East have met the criteria for Rent Pressure Zones for the first time.

The Residential Tenancies Board's latest 'Rent Index' has been released.

It shows annually, national rents went up by 6.9% to €1,134 in Quarter 4 of 2018, from the same time the previous year.

“The Rent Index has now provided us with important data that enables a decision to be taken on designating two new Rent Pressure Zones to be set for the Local Electoral Areas of Limerick City East and Navan," said Rosalind Carroll, Director of the Residential Tenancies Board.

"These are the first Rent Pressure Zones to be designated since September 2017.

This is important for landlords and tenants as it means that rents in these Local Electoral Areas will be limited to rises of a maximum of 4% annually," she outlined.

"This should help moderate rents in these areas. We would encourage both landlords and tenants to contact us for more information on their rights and obligations and we will be rolling out a targeted information campaign in these areas over the coming weeks."

Meanwhile, the level of rents in the GDA (excluding Dublin) are not as high as in Dublin, as of the last three months of 2018, the standardised average rent for the region stood at €1,167 up from €1,108 the previous year.

The standardised average rent for outside the GDA stood at €833 during the same time-frame.

READ MORE

Alan Kelly: HSE must honour smear test results pledge

More on this topic

Rent in Dublin more expensive than in Paris

90% of rentals exceed limits of social housing supports

Rents surge to end the year 6.4% higher, while mortgage interest costs start to inch higher

Auctioneers body calls for 'whole country' to be covered by rent pressure zone

KEYWORDS

Rent Pressure ZonesNavanLimerickRent Crisis

More in this Section

Father of Cork toddler injured in hit-and-run 'absolutely blown away' by support

€10m social housing plan for former company HQ in Cork

FAI have not responded to Oireachtas questions in relation to finances

People are entitled to protest, says junior minister following protest at Ireland match


Lifestyle

Learning Points: He stays in his room and refuses to go to school

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »