News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Naval service honour guard had to change on side of the road

Naval service honour guard had to change on side of the road
Naval service personnel changing on the side of the road prior to the commemoration in Dublin on Sunday. Picture: WPDF Facebook.
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 06:32 AM

By Sean O’Riordan and Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Male naval personnel were forced to change on the side of a road and female colleagues in a mini-bus with no curtains before Sunday’s national commemoration events after a room set aside for them was allegedly used for a “VIP reception”.

Fianna Fáil and Defence Forces lobby groups have demanded an investigation into what happened, saying the incident has again shown how officers are applauded in public despite facing unacceptable conditions in private.

The Irish Examiner understands thatm after travelling from the Haulbowline naval base at 4am on Sundaymorning to the commemoration event at Collins Barracks in Dublin, naval personnel were expected to change into formal attire.

However, when they arrived at the event, which was attended by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and other dignitaries, they were told that a changing room reserved for them had been “commandeered” for a “VIP reception”.

After being turned away at the event — which was meant to commemorate commend those who died in conflicts — male sailors were forced to change on the side of a busy city road. Female sailors separately had to change in a mini-bus with no curtains.

Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces spokeswoman Shelly Cotter told the Irish Examiner her group wants answers as to what happened.

Noting that the planned changing room had been switched, she said: “The women were highly uncomfortable changing in the mini-bus because it didn’t have any curtains.

It’s yet another symptom of the chaos in the Defence Forces. It’s about pay and conditions, and there’s another condition for you. It’s no wonder that young fellas want to leave.

“We want an investigation and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen again. We want their dignity restored.”

PDForra mirrored the claims, with its president, Mark Keane, saying: “We’re seeking answers. We thought incidents like this were confined to the past. It’s embarrassing.”

In a statement via the Department of Defence, the Defence Forces took the blame for the incident, saying: “Regrettably, this occurred due to a miscommunication on our part. It has been identified in our after action review and we will put measures in place to address this oversight.”

Government sources also said that while the incident occurred, it did not involve a VIP reception.

However, despite the comments, Fianna Fáil defence spokesman Jack Chambers said last night: “This is the latest shameful chapter for this Government and its treatment of the Defence Forces.”

READ MORE

Government to oppose EU daylight proposals

More on this topic

The best bedtime audiobooks for children and teensThe best bedtime audiobooks for children and teens

Penguins attempt to nest at sushi takeawayPenguins attempt to nest at sushi takeaway

Iggy Azalea requests collaboration with Peppa Pig in tweet exchangeIggy Azalea requests collaboration with Peppa Pig in tweet exchange

Sterling falls to seven-month low against euroSterling falls to seven-month low against euro

Naval ServiceMembersDefence Forces

More in this Section

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and ResearchMicheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Government set to oppose EU daylight saving time plansGovernment set to oppose EU daylight saving time plans

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water


Lifestyle

Close to Lisbon but far less crowded, this pleasant town is the ideal base for rest and relaxation, says Liz Ryan.Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

Here are some ideas if you’re finding shows limited in terms of representation.5 shows that will offer your child a more diverse view of the world

Mix up your usual Friday night fish supper with this Japanese inspired number.How to make salmon teriyaki

Limestone, a river and Theodore Roosevelt. Luke Rix-Standing peels through the layers of one of nature’s mightiest sites.As the Grand Canyon turns 100 – a brief history of the world’s most famous rock formation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »