Naval crew return home after Med mission

By Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

For the first time, a naval Service ship has returned from the Mediterranean Sea without rescuing any migrants, as its mission has changed to harrying people-smugglers who knowingly send them out to certain death in flimsy ‘coffin ships’.

This might be the reason for the low-key return to Haulbowline on Saturday of LÉ James Joyce, whose 54-strong crew spent 16 weeks patrolling the waters south of Malta and Italy.

Leading seaman Jack Somers is welcomed home by Meghan Papp from New Jersey, USA, after the arrival of the LE James Joyce to the Naval Base in Haulbowline, Co Cork. Picture: David Keane

On previous missions, especially in 2015 and 2016, naval service ships were at the coalface when it came to saving migrants crammed like sardines into unseaworthy fishing boats and dinghies, with not enough water, food, or fuel to ever make it to southern Europe.

In 2015, the naval service saved 8,592 lives and further 7,029 in 2016. Last year, the total fell to 1,888 and this year to 110 during LÉ Samuel Beckett’s earlier tour of duty.

However, the ship that replaced her on the mission, LÉ James Joyce, did not rescue anybody, primarily because it was patrolling far further north than previous missions.

In 2015 and 2016 the crew were working for the purely humanitarian Operation Pontus and mainly very close to the Libyan coast.

Leading seaman Robert Stoap is welcomed home by Samantha O'Brien. Picture: David Keane

Since last year, Irish warships have switched to EUNAVFOR (Operation Sophia), an EU-led anti-people-smuggling taskforce.

As the number of migrants trying to cross into southern Europe from Libya drops, the EU taskforce is concentrating on implementing UN sanctions against the people-smuggling gangs, preventing arms shipments into war-torn Libya and the exit from that country illegally exported oil.

LÉ James Joyce’s captain, Lieutenant Commander Martin Brett, said the EU operation had significantly impacted on the people-smugglers’ operations, with a 78% drop in the numbers of migrants being sent out to sea from Libya.

“Our focus is now on disrupting the people-smugglers’ business plan,” he said, pointing out that the expertise of the naval service in drug interdiction was utilised by EUNAVFOR and LÉ James Joyce was the only ship used in its operations this year to send armed boarding parties onto potentially suspect vessels.

Family members and friends waiting for the arrival of the LE James Joyce to the Naval Base in Haulbowline, Co Cork. Picture: David Keane

On the quayside was Hannah Sumner, a native of Liverpool, there to greet Sub-Lieutenant Callum McPhillips, the ship’s navigation officer.

In her arms she held their one-year-old daughter, Immie, who did not seem to comprehend what all the fuss was about.

We got lots of support from the family that’s around us and that was a huge help,” said Ms Sumner. “It’s great to have him home.

Sophie Prout, the fiancee of Able Seaman Shane Whyte, was patiently waiting for him along with their son, Darragh aged six, who was being ‘mentored’ by his wiser uncle, Michael, 10, while dad was away.

“It’s the second time he’s been on a mission in the Mediterranean Sea,” said Ms Prout. “So it was a bit easier for us this time. Still we missed him loads.”