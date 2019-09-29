Nature lovers urged to join protest to save Dublin parkland

Dog walkers and nature-lovers are being urged to join a peaceful protest today at Dublin's Dodder Valley Park.

It is being organised as a last minute appeal to South Dublin County Council to re-think plans to bulldoze an area of wild parkland to make way for new playing pitches.

Wildlife Environmental Volunteer, Caragh Coote says they're meeting at the entrance at 12.30 today to show the council how badly they want to keep their wild space.

"It's just full of wildlife. During the summer there are wildfire flowers everyone.

"It's just the most beautiful, peaceful place to go walk, think and be mindful," she added.