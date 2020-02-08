News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Nationwide weather warning in place

Nationwide weather warning in place
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 08:51 AM

There is a status yellow weather warning for wind in place throughout the country from 9am this morning.

Southerly winds will strengthen during Saturday reaching mean speeds of 50-65kmh with gusts reaching 90-110kmh, according to Met Éireann.

Storm Ciara will also produce strong winds throughout Sunday with the warning in place until midnight tomorrow.

From this afternoon the warning will update to status orange in Donegal and Mayo from 12 noon and in Galway from 1pm.

Gusts of up to 120 km/h are forecast in the west and north-west of the country.

Donegal County Council has asked the public to be vigilant when it comes to falling trees and debris.

Also as a result of the current weather forecast combined with a period of high tides, Limerick City and County Council is taking precautionary measures.

These include the mobilisation of extra flood defences in Limerick city, Foynes and Askeaton.

READ MORE

#GE2020: Ireland goes to the polls

More on this topic

Connacht weather: Unsettled, wet with grey skies and frequent outbreaks of rainConnacht weather: Unsettled, wet with grey skies and frequent outbreaks of rain

Munster weather: Unsettled, wet with showery outbreaks of rain for much of the dayMunster weather: Unsettled, wet with showery outbreaks of rain for much of the day

Leinster weather: Windy day with showersLeinster weather: Windy day with showers

Weather: Bright start in the east but storm on the wayWeather: Bright start in the east but storm on the way


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Varadkar predicts 'real difficulty' for Fine Gael to form a Government after electionVaradkar predicts 'real difficulty' for Fine Gael to form a Government after election

Memorable quotes from the General Election campaignMemorable quotes from the General Election campaign

Talks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Féin’s McDonaldTalks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Féin’s McDonald

O'Callaghan representing Adams a 'conflict of interest', suggests TaoiseachO'Callaghan representing Adams a 'conflict of interest', suggests Taoiseach


Lifestyle

Get ready for a serotonin explosion, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Colour Burst

Cork writer and actor Jody O’Neill’s autism story certainly has an interesting twist: she only discovered she was autistic at the age of 39, when her young son was diagnosed.What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: An uplifting, powerful piece of theatre

The new service, currently available only in Cork, is expected to roll out further afield.Cork-based online service aims to provide 24/7 healthcare and support

In Euripedes’ tragedy, Medea’s doomed children are beloved, but nameless, and voiceless.Medea: Tragedy from a new perspective

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »