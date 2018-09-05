Home»Breaking News»ireland

National Women's Council urges Govt to delay referendum on woman's place in the home

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - 06:35 AM

The Government is being urged not to hold a referendum on the woman's place in the home this year.

The National Women's Council of Ireland says the Constitutional reference to a woman's place is "undoubtedly sexist", and that a "public discussion" on the issue is needed, before it is put to the people.

The council says simply removing the article will do nothing to recognise the men and women that give care in the home.

NWCI Director, Orla O'Connor, says the chance to talk about the issue and things around it are important.

NWCI Director, Orla O'Connor

Ms O'Connor said: "There needs to be a much broader discussion in relation to that article and particularly in relation.

"That's why the National Women's Council is calling for the Government and the Oireachtas committee, which will meet today to discuss it, is to have this referendum in 2019 after we have that broader public discussion."


KEYWORDS

National Women's CouncilwomenreferendumIrelandConstitution

More in this Section

Third person dies following Co Tyrone road collisions

INMO: Pay is 'number one issue' affecting recruitment of nurses and midwives

Primark staff at fire-hit Belfast store to be paid until end of next week

Nigel Dodds: Irish border issue being used by some to thwart Brexit


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 01, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »