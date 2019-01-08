NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
National Transport Authority considering community transport service in BusConnects plan

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 07:01 AM

The National Transport Authority has said it may consider a community transport service to supplement the BusConnects plan.

It comes after concerns from locals about proposed changes to direct routes to hospitals around the city.

A spokesperson for the NTA has told the Irish Times it is open to considering a 'LocalLink-type service' as part of the network design.

LocalLink provides scheduled bus routes as well as door-to-door services in towns, villages and rural areas.

David O'Connor, head of environment and planning at DIT, thinks the idea is terrific.

He has suggested there could be a hospital service around Beaumont or St Vincent's, connecting people to the main post office and the employment centres.

He has told the paper there will be a "real problem" if the city cannot develop the bus network.


