National Transport Authority back rollout of safe cycling infrastructure for Cork's urban areas

The deputy chief executive of the National Transport Authority has backed the rollout of safe cycling infrastructure for commuting use in all urban areas of Cork.

In a letter to Cork County Council, Hugh Creegan told elected members that enhancing cycling infrastructure is 'the most pressing need in all urban areas'.

He was writing to the local authority in response to calls for the expansion of the city public bike sharing scheme.

Mr Creegan said there is significant scope to develop cycling infrastructure in urban areas adding that the NTA 'would be prepared to financially support such development in the case of appropriate projects'.

The most pressing need in all urban areas is for the development of additional safe cycling infrastructure for commuting use, predominantly in terms of segregated cycling facilities on key roads and routes.

"Safe cycling facilities are also essential for fully successful bike share schemes," he said.

"There is the potential for much more of these facilities to be developed in the Ballincollig/Carrigaline area, providing safe cycling arrangements for people to cycle to work, schools and shops.

"In parallel with its support for the introduction of a bike share scheme, the NTA would request that the members of the Ballincollig/Carrigaline Municipal District would consider the development of additional segregated cycling facilities on key roads and routes in the area."

Cork County Council had called for the extension of the city bike sharing scheme to areas like Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Douglas.

Mr Creegan said that while the NTA broadly supported the potential expansion of the scheme, financial pressures would limit the possibility of doing so without extra sponsorship or financial support from Cork City Council or Cork County Council as the NTA is not given central government support for its contributions toward the cost of the schemes.