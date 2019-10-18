News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
National Slow Down Day: 131 drivers caught speeding in first six hours

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 01:10 PM

Update: 131 drivers have been caught speeding so far today, as the Garda slow down operation continues.

Gardaí and GoSafe have checked the speed of more than 55,000 vehicles since 7am.

One car was found travelling at 151 kilometres per hour on the N72 in Cork which is a 100 kilometre zone.

    Notable speeds include:

  • 138km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R675 Ballykinsella Waterford

  • 84km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin 3 Dublin

  • 79km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin 4 Dublin

  • 151km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N72 Gort na gCros Mala Cork

  • Truck 89km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Moyle Newtowncunningham Donegal

  • Truck 90km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Blossomhill Rathkeale Limerick

  • 181 km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Lusk Dublin

  • 132 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Mt Kennedy Demesne Newtownmountkennedy Wicklow

117 deaths and 96,000 caught speeding on Irish roads in 2019

Almost 96,000 motorists were caught speeding on Irish roads in the first eight months of 2019, while 117 people have died so far this year.

In an effort to reduce the number of speed-related collisions and deaths, Gardaí have started National Slow Down Day.

The Gardaí say a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions.

276 drivers were found to be speeding on National Slow Down Day last year, while there's been a 15% increase in the number of drivers found to be above the speed limit on our roads this year. That amounts to over 96,000 detections so far in 2019.

From 7am this morning, until 7am tomorrow, there will be an increased Garda presence on the roads.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary from the Roads Policing Bureau is urging motorists to slow down.

"With the darker evenings and the wetter weather approaching, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will be at a higher risk in the coming months," he said.

"That's why we're asking people to support National Slow Down Day and check their speed. Not only on the day but every day."

