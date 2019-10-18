National Slow Down Day: 117 deaths and 96,000 caught speeding on Irish roads in 2019

Almost 96,000 motorists were caught speeding on Irish roads in the first eight months of 2019, while 117 people have died so far this year.

In an effort to reduce the number of speed-related collisions and deaths, Gardaí have started National Slow Down Day.

The Gardaí say a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions.

276 drivers were found to be speeding on National Slow Down Day last year, while there's been a 15% increase in the number of drivers found to be above the speed limit on our roads this year. That amounts to over 96,000 detections so far in 2019.

From 7am this morning, until 7am tomorrow, there will be an increased Garda presence on the roads.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary from the Roads Policing Bureau is urging motorists to slow down.

"With the darker evenings and the wetter weather approaching, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will be at a higher risk in the coming months," he said.

"That's why we're asking people to support National Slow Down Day and check their speed. Not only on the day but every day."