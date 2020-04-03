News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
National Public Health Emergency Team examines restrictions beyond April 12

402 new cases have been diagnosed. File picture.
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 06:58 AM

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to assess if restrictions on movement should be extended beyond April 12.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the Republic has risen to 98, with 13 further patients dying from the virus.

402 new cases have been diagnosed, meaning the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,849.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says this morning's meeting will look at whether restrictions can be eased after Easter Sunday:

He said: "The other thing we will really be looking very carefully at if we were to consider lifting some of these restrictions,

"We would have to be sure that we can have very aggressive case finding, contact tracing, capacity in place, as well as to continue to isolate cases that arise as strictly as we possibly can."

