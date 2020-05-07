News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
National Lottery reveals which county has a new €1m Lotto Plus 1 prize winner

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 11:24 AM

One online Lotto player in Co. Kildare has woken up €1m richer this morning after winning the Lotto Plus 1 top prize in last night’s draw.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers were: 10, 14, 19, 21, 37, 38 and the bonus was 01.

There was no winner of last night’s €3,583,133 Lotto jackpot which now rolls to an estimated €4m this Saturday.

The National Lottery has sent an email confirming the €1m win to the Kildare player this morning.

A spokesperson said: “One of our lucky online players has woken up to an email this morning to inform them that they have won the €1 million Lotto Plus prize.

We are encouraging all of our online and App players to check their emails and to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

"We have also extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.”

So far this year, the Lotto game has created eight new millionaires, including four Lotto jackpot winners who have shared more than €20m between them, while there have also been another four winners of the €1m Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

