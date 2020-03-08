News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

National Lottery reveals where ticket worth €146k was bought

National Lottery reveals where ticket worth €146k was bought
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 01:21 PM

The National Lottery have appealed to Lotto players in Castledermot in Co. Kildare to check their tickets.

A player scooped last night's Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €146,875.

The €4.8m jackpot now rolls to around €5.2m on Wednesday night.

The winning Quick Pick ticket for last night’s draw was sold yesterday at Behan’s service station in the Kildare town.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were: 12, 14, 22, 26, 33,45 and the bonus was 18.

Peter Behan, owner of Behan’s Service Station in Castledermot, has been inundated with hopeful customers checking their tickets this morning.

He said: “There’s a massive buzz around Castledermot this morning with the news of this huge win.

The service station very much relies on our local customers so there’s a great chance that it could be somebody in the local community and we couldn’t be happier for them.

"We’ve been in business for three generations of our family and this Lotto win really puts the icing on the cake and greatly rewards one of our lucky customers for their continued support throughout the years.”

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “If you are the lucky ticketholder please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize.”

READ MORE

Flock of ‘unruly’ sheep closes dual carriageway

More on this topic

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Galway Lotto players urged to check tickets as €129k prize won in flood-affected town Galway Lotto players urged to check tickets as €129k prize won in flood-affected town

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...


LottoEuroMillionsTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

'Do the right thing' - Vicky Phelan joins in call for St Patrick's Day cancellation'Do the right thing' - Vicky Phelan joins in call for St Patrick's Day cancellation

Young man in hospital with serious injuries after Dublin attackYoung man in hospital with serious injuries after Dublin attack

Body calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gapBody calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gap

Coronavirus: CUH cancels some outpatient appointments; call for cancellation of St Patrick's Day paradesCoronavirus: CUH cancels some outpatient appointments; call for cancellation of St Patrick's Day parades


Lifestyle

Gender equality isn’t a women’s issue. It’s a human issue, an economic issue, it’s politics, families, education, social media, sports, health and wealth. It’s everything.To mark #IWD2020 five trailblazers reflect on what we can do to create a more equal society

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »