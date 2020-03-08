National Lottery reveals where ticket worth €146k was bought

The National Lottery have appealed to Lotto players in Castledermot in Co. Kildare to check their tickets.

A player scooped last night's Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €146,875.

The €4.8m jackpot now rolls to around €5.2m on Wednesday night.

The winning Quick Pick ticket for last night’s draw was sold yesterday at Behan’s service station in the Kildare town.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were: 12, 14, 22, 26, 33,45 and the bonus was 18.

Peter Behan, owner of Behan’s Service Station in Castledermot, has been inundated with hopeful customers checking their tickets this morning.

He said: “There’s a massive buzz around Castledermot this morning with the news of this huge win.

The service station very much relies on our local customers so there’s a great chance that it could be somebody in the local community and we couldn’t be happier for them.

"We’ve been in business for three generations of our family and this Lotto win really puts the icing on the cake and greatly rewards one of our lucky customers for their continued support throughout the years.”

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “If you are the lucky ticketholder please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize.”