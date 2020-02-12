National Lottery reveals where Ireland's €17m EuroMillions ticket was sold

Update: The National Lottery has announced that the winning ticket of last night’s €17m EuroMillions jackpot was sold in Connacht.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We can reveal that Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire bought their ticket in Connacht. With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that the National Lottery takes some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will announce the county and on the location of the store where this golden ticket was sold in the coming days."

Another EuroMillions player in Mayo scooped €500,000 after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

This winning ticket was sold at the Easons store on Main Street, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, and was bought yesterday on the day of the draw.

“If you do happen to be one of these lucky ticketholders please try to remain calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket. Keep this valuable piece of paper safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”, the National Lottery spokesperson continued.

Earlier: Irish winner of €17m EuroMillions draw

A ticket bought in Ireland has won the EuroMillions draw.

The lucky winner will scoop €17 million.

It was Ireland’s first EuroMillions winner of the year, and the 15th since the game began in 2004.

The winning numbers were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Stars were 06 and 10.

The National Lottery has appealed to EuroMillions players to check their tickets.

WE HAVE AN IRISH #EUROMILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tSvSkMtdaa — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) February 11, 2020

A National Lottery spokesman said: “This is amazing news! €17,000,000 is a mind-blowing sum of money and we are delighted to confirm that this lucky ticket was sold in Ireland.

“This is Ireland’s 15th EuroMillions jackpot winner and we are now asking all our players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are the lucky winner or winners.

“If they are the lucky winners we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01 836 4444.

“We are open from 9.15am tomorrow morning and we will make arrangements for you to collect this unbelievable prize”.

The National Lottery said it would release more information on the location of where this golden ticket was sold in the coming days.

Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner, she scooped over €115 million in July 2005.