The National Lottery have named the shop that sold the EuroMillions ticket on Tuesday worth €17m.

They revealed that it was sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo at Mulroy's Londis in the town.

It makes Castlebar the luckiest town in Europe, with a population of 12,000 people and three Euromillions wins to its name.

It is the first Irish win this year and the 15th since Euromillions began in 2004

The winning numbers were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Stars were 06 and 10.