National Lottery reveals somebody in Dublin won €55k in last night's EuroMillions

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 10:05 AM

Someone in Dublin is €55,708 better off this morning after matching five numbers on last night’s EuroMillions draw.

The winner bought their ticket at the Spar store in Manor Mall Shopping Centre, Brackentown Road, Swords, Co. Dublin.

The National Lottery is asking its players in the Swords and nearby Dublin areas to check their EuroMillions tickets.

The winning EuroMillions numbers from last night’s draw are: 03, 18, 22, 27, 32 and the two lucky star numbers are: 02 and 07.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “One lucky person who bought their ticket in Swords is €55,708 richer today.

"This player was just two lucky star numbers (from 1-12) away from taking the entire EuroMillions jackpot worth more than €28 million."

There was no winner of the €28,245,446 EuroMillions jackpot which rolls on to an estimated €35m for next Tuesday’s draw.

The spokesperson added: "So please do check your tickets to see if you’ve won this prize and if you have contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize, once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.”

