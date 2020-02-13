News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
National Lottery reveals county where €17m EuroMillions ticket was bought

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 11:00 AM

Last Wednesday's winning EuroMillions ticket worth €17m was sold in Co. Mayo.

The National Lottery says it will announce the location of the store where the ticket was sold tomorrow.

It is the first EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland this year and is the third EuroMillions jackpot to be won in Mayo since the EuroMillions began in 2004.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to announce that this €17 million golden EuroMillions ticket was sold in the Green and Red county.

"Mayo is a really lucky county when it comes to EuroMillions wins as amazingly this is the third Mayo jackpot win. This means that 20% of all Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners come from the Heather County.”

The winning numbers are: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Star numbers are 06 and 10.

The spokesperson added: “Also we’d like to remind our players that this €17 million wasn’t the only prize won in Mayo this week as another lucky EuroMillions player in Mayo scooped €500,000 after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

"This ticket was sold in Easons store on Main Street, Castlebar in Co. Mayo. Hopefully all this Mayo EuroMillions luck can rub off on the Gaelic football side in their quest for Sam.

“If you do happen to be one of these lucky ticketholders please try to remain calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket. Keep this valuable piece of paper safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

