National Lottery reveals €96k-winning ticket was sold in shop with string of winners

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 24, 2020 - 11:02 AM

A shop in the north Leitrim village of Kinlough, with a history of selling winning National Lottery tickets, has continued its winning streak after it sold a ticket worth €96,007 on last night’s Lotto draw.

There was no winner of the €3,272,322 Lotto jackpot which rolls to an estimated €3.5m for next Wednesday’s draw.

A Leitrim Lotto player bought the winning ticket at McGowan’s Spar store on the Main Street in Kinlough. They matched five numbers and the bonus ball, falling just one number shy of the jackpot.

The winning Lotto numbers from last night’s draw are: 15, 24, 28, 34, 40, 45 and the bonus number is 20.

McGowan’s Spar sold a Lotto jackpot-winning ticket worth €11,179,627 back in August 2016, which was claimed by a Leitrim syndicate.

More recently, last September, a Daily Million ticket worth €1,000,000 was bought there.

    Here are five other notable National Lottery prize-winning tickets sold in Spar, Kinlough, Leitrim since 2006:

  • 18 March 2006: two Lotto prizes of €225,000

  • 10 October 2015: Lotto Plus 2, €250,000

  • 20 August 2016: Lotto, €11,179,627

  • 18 August 2018: Lotto Plus 2, €250,000

  • 1 September 2019: Daily Million, €1,000,000

Noel McGowan, owner of Spar in Kinlough, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have sold another big winner. It’s an incredible run of luck we’re having as we’ve had a major winner every year since 2015 with the exception of 2017.

"Fingers crossed the lucky streak continues for a long time. Best of luck to whoever the winner is.”

The National Lottery is now asking its Lotto players in Kinlough and wider Leitrim areas to check their tickets.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s a great bit of news for the town of Kinlough and for Noel McGowan and his staff.

"The shop has a reputation for being a lucky Lottery shop and this latest win adds more weight to this status.

"So we are encouraging all our Lotto players in Kinlough and nearby Leitrim areas to please do check your tickets to see if you’ve won this prize and if you have contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.”

