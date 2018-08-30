National Lottery players 'will be very happy' after price increase

The National Lottery says it is confident sales will not be affected by a 20% price increase for one of its popular games.
From today, the price of a Lotto Plus ticket goes up by €1 to €6.
The top prize is also doubling to €1m.
Miriam Donohoe from the National Lottery says along with prices, the chances of winning are also going up.
She said: "The reality is nobody likes to pay more for any product, but we really believe when players see the value that they are going to be getting for the small price increase, that they will be very happy.
"There are new options to win, particularly the idea of creating new millionaires."
Changes on Lotto with Lotto Plus at a glance
- Lotto & Lotto Plus - Previous - New
- Lotto with Lotto Plus win odds - 1 in 17 - 1 in 10
- Lotto Plus 1 Match 6 - €500,000 - €1,000,000
- Lotto Plus 1 Match 3 - €3 scratch card - €3 cash prize
- Lotto Plus 1 Match 2 + Bonus - No Prize - NEW €2 Daily Million no Plus (2 lines)
- Lotto Plus 2 Match 3 - No Prize - NEW €3 cash prize
- Lotto Plus 2 Match 2 + Bonus - No Prize - NEW €2 Daily Million no Plus (2 lines)
- Lotto Plus Raffle - €300 - €500
- Lotto Plus Million Euro Raffle - No Prize - NEW €1m per event
- Lotto Match 2 + Bonus - €3 scratch card - €3 Daily Million with Plus (2 lines)
- Price of Lotto Plus - €0.50 per line - €1 per line