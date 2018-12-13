NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
National Lottery concerned about growth of 'bet-on-lottery' operators

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 08:27 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The National Lottery is concerned about the growth of 'bet-on-lottery' operators, where players can bet on a draw without buying a ticket.

An independent survey by Indecon Economic Consultants has found that Ireland has one of the highest rates of awareness of bet-on-lottery websites.

However, only 6% of respondents had actually placed a bet on a lotto draw.

The National Lottery returns 85% of its revenue to the community either through prize money or donating to good causes.

The report was conducted for the National Lottery to asses the socio-economic impact of the lotto in Ireland.

It found that it contributed to more than €1.9bn to consumer spending in 2017, with the returns to the exchequer at €101m.

It also found that the National Lottery supports around 17,000 jobs through its funding, yielding incomes of over €564m.

€8.8bn has been returned to the community in prize winnings in the period from 1987 to 2017, and €452m was paid out in prizes last year.

Chief Executive of the National Lottery, Dermot Griffin, says when you bet on the lotto, you are not supporting the community.

"I think for us to remind consumers that when they're spending on National Lottery here's what happens the money: There's a knock-on effect on positive consequence for the community in playing the National Lottery and playing our games," he said.

Launching the report today, Mr Griffin said that the report reflects the deep impact of the Lottery on Irish life.

“This is the first detailed analysis of the impact of the National Lottery in Ireland in several years and the findings showcase its importance to communities and economic life all over Ireland," he said.

The National Lottery is embedded in Irish life and its tangible positive impact is clearly laid out in this report.

"We are very proud of and grateful for the role participants in the National Lottery play and value it creates across Ireland, and want to ensure this impact is sustained and increased over the coming years.”


