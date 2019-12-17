National Lottery appeals to Dubliners to check tickets as €500k prize lies unclaimed

The National Lottery has issued an appeal to the people of Dublin to check their tickets as a prize of €500,000 from October has gone unclaimed.

The lucky winner has until December 30 to claim their prize from their ticket which was purchased at the Mace store in the Kilbarrack shopping centre in Dublin 5.

The winning ticket was bought on Ocotober 1 - the same day as the draw where the winner netted €500,000 - provided to claim the prize within the 90 day deadline.

“There is somebody out there with a EuroMillions ticket worth €500,000 so we are appealing to our players to check their tickets carefully," a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

"The deadline for this prize is Monday, December 30, so we would love to see them in our Winners’ Room before Christmas so they can celebrate the holiday season in style.”

The lucky ticketholder has been told to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery.