News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

National Lottery appeals to Dubliners to check tickets as €500k prize lies unclaimed

National Lottery appeals to Dubliners to check tickets as €500k prize lies unclaimed
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 05:02 PM

The National Lottery has issued an appeal to the people of Dublin to check their tickets as a prize of €500,000 from October has gone unclaimed.

The lucky winner has until December 30 to claim their prize from their ticket which was purchased at the Mace store in the Kilbarrack shopping centre in Dublin 5.

The winning ticket was bought on Ocotober 1 - the same day as the draw where the winner netted €500,000 - provided to claim the prize within the 90 day deadline.

“There is somebody out there with a EuroMillions ticket worth €500,000 so we are appealing to our players to check their tickets carefully," a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

"The deadline for this prize is Monday, December 30, so we would love to see them in our Winners’ Room before Christmas so they can celebrate the holiday season in style.”

The lucky ticketholder has been told to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery.

READ MORE

Up to 11,000 washing machines may be recalled by Whirlpool due to fire safety concerns

More on this topic

No winner of €2.4m Lotto jackpotNo winner of €2.4m Lotto jackpot

Investigation needed for lottery card irregularities, say TDsInvestigation needed for lottery card irregularities, say TDs

Govt not opposed to idea of investigation into Lotto scratch cards controversyGovt not opposed to idea of investigation into Lotto scratch cards controversy

Doherty calls on National Lottery to explain how top prize scratch cards 'went missing'Doherty calls on National Lottery to explain how top prize scratch cards 'went missing'


TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teenGardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teen

Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal

Two men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in CorkTwo men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork

NUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation findsNUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation finds


Lifestyle

The recipes here can be made to give as last minute gifts or simply made as treats for your own Christmas table.Michelle Darmody makes treats for the Christmas table

YOU know the way the EU is planning to stop the clocks going back and forward for daylight savings time in 2021? They need to take a look at moving Christmas as well. December 25 is way too late, at least in Ireland. They need to move it back to December 12, if my kids are anything to go by.Learner dad: We're on our fourth box of roses as I write, with my belly almost obscuring the keyboard

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »