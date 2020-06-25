News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

National Gallery prepares to reopen art collection to public as culture returns

National Gallery prepares to reopen art collection to public as culture returns
By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 01:39 PM

Visitors to the National Gallery in Dublin will once again be able to see their favourite Monet or Picasso as the collection of art reopens to the public on Monday.

Museums across the country will open their doors as cultural life begins to return to Ireland.

The public has been flooding the website to avail of its virtual tours over the last few months and Sile Boylan, the visitor experience manager at the National Gallery, hopes it will inspire new and old visitors to come and take a look in person.

“We are really looking forward to having visitors back in the building,” Ms Boylan said.

“We’ve been doing a lot of cleaning over the last couple of weeks and really focused on putting in all of the precautions and safety measures so that when we do reopen the doors to visitors, that it is a very safe place to visit.

Claude Monet’s “Argenteuil Basin with a Single Sailboat’ will be on display (Brian Lawless/PA)
Claude Monet’s “Argenteuil Basin with a Single Sailboat’ will be on display (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We are really looking forward to inviting visitors back in and seeing their favourite paintings. There are so many people out there who would love to see a Monet or the Picasso.”

Since the gallery closed its doors in mid-March, the public were able to access the collections online through various virtual tours.

“We had a phenomenal response to the virtual tours,” Ms Boylan added.

“There was also an opportunity to introduce the collection to people, including mindfulness tours and educational resources that went online to allow families and children with accessibility needs to see it.”

In preparation for reopening, the gallery formed a Covid-19 response team to erect signage and guidelines for the public.

“Our priority has always been to create a very safe but equally welcoming experience, to come in and see the paintings they want and enjoy the experience,” Ms Boylan continued.

“We are opening up galleries one to five, that is our European collection.

“We will be reopening it in a phased manner. While it hasn’t been a difficult process, it has been a bit complex, but there is a great team working towards reopening it.

“We are working very much towards inviting our Irish population back into the gallery – the staycation visitor.

“Our world has changed and I hope that when people come they get to see the space and get the sense of peacefulness and help us readjust to the new.”

READ MORE

Man arrested after security guard stabbed and Garda injured in Co Kildare

coronavirusCovid-19The National Gallery

More in this Section

Lucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto drawLucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto draw

Coronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transportCoronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transport

Green party members raise concerns about complaints handling processGreen party members raise concerns about complaints handling process

Doctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisisDoctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, looks at legal changes which have improved the parenting rights of some, but not all, same-sex couples. She talks to Áilín QuinlanSame-sex parental rights: A lot done, more to do

Konrad Im says LGBT+ groups have a key role to play during the current pandemicLockdown & ‘Out’: LGBT+ support during Covid-19

Take on the dramatic as seen at Valentino or go for a more subtle approach with delicate fabrics like lace.Trend of the Week: White Lines for Summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »