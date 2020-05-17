News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

National Famine Commemoration takes place in ceremony closed to public due to Covid-19

National Famine Commemoration takes place in ceremony closed to public due to Covid-19
The ceremony was closed to the public today in St Stephen's Green.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 10:37 PM

Today's National Famine Commemoration took place in a closed ceremony in St Stephen's Green due to Covid-19.

The ceremony was conducted in line with Covid-19 health and safety guidelines like the recent Easter and Arbour Hill Commemorations and was not open to the public.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan laid a wreath on behalf of the Irish people.

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps on behalf of the Diplomatic community also laid a wreath while Aimee Banks sang Brendan Graham’s Crucán na bPáiste and the National Anthem was performed by an Army Piper.

In a speech in remembrance of all those who suffered or perished during the Famine, Minister Madigan said:

"In her poem Quarantine, the late Eavan Boland movingly evoked the efforts of a loving husband to support his wife with the last of his strength, when she said: 'She was sick with famine fever and could not keep up/He lifted her and put her on his back.'

"The heroes of the Famine that we honour today also sought to lift and carry those who fell or could not keep up.

Minister Madigan quoted the late Eavan Boland in her speech commemorating those who suffered as a result of the famine.
Minister Madigan quoted the late Eavan Boland in her speech commemorating those who suffered as a result of the famine.

"That same spirit of caring and self sacrifice that is embedded in the caring professions, is being seen again today as our health workers embrace the challenge of caring for those affected by Covid-19.

"We honour and respect these modern-day heroes and value their courage. Perhaps we can best show our appreciation for their work, and the efforts of their forebears during the Great Famine, by adhering to those small acts of heroism we are called upon to perform in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to come though these testing times, just as our ancestors once did.”

The ceremony was due to be held in Buncrana in Co. Donegal this year, but has been postponed until next year.

The Minister unveiled a plaque marking the first Annual Famine Commemoration held in the Custom House in 2008 which later this year will be installed in the grounds of the Custom House.

READ MORE

'The last straw': Mary Lou McDonald says wage subsidy scheme needs to be fixed quickly

More on this topic

Famine victims to be remembered at Dublin ceremonyFamine victims to be remembered at Dublin ceremony

Teeth reveal clues about people’s diet during the FamineTeeth reveal clues about people’s diet during the Famine

Letter to Editor: Our Famine genocide not suitable for ‘Spud’ satireLetter to Editor: Our Famine genocide not suitable for ‘Spud’ satire

Opera sounds a new note on the Great Famine Opera sounds a new note on the Great Famine


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Famine

More in this Section

Man, 19, arrested in connection with shop robbery in DublinMan, 19, arrested in connection with shop robbery in Dublin

Marginalised groups increasingly vulnerable during pandemic, Minister saysMarginalised groups increasingly vulnerable during pandemic, Minister says

Martin pays tribute to former minister Gerard BradyMartin pays tribute to former minister Gerard Brady

No jackpot winner but one player scoops €90,000No jackpot winner but one player scoops €90,000


Lifestyle

Sinéad Crowley chats to Eve Kelleher about her time in school.School Daze: ‘I loved anything creative so naturally art was something I really enjoyed'

The Wool in School education initiative, conducted by fibre artist Lorna McCormack, teaches children how to develop sustainable practices, writes Geraldine Walsh.Wool in School initiative teaches children how to develop sustainable practices

COCOON comes from ‘coque’, French for ‘egg shell’. ‘Un oeuf à la coque’ is a boiled egg and ‘se renfermer dans sa coque’ is ‘to retreat into one’s shell’. For zoologists, a cocoon is the container protecting an insect during the adolescent stage of development.Richard Collins: Cocooning is a useful survival strategy in wildlife

You’re as welcome as the flowers in May is an old Irish greeting. So, in these times, it gives the heart a much-needed lift to see wild flowers blooming so beautifully. during bright, sunny days in this loveliest of months.Donal Hickey: Welcome to the blooming beautiful flowers of May

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »