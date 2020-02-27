News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

National Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm Jorge

A file photo of the group meeting during Storm Ophelia.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 06:38 PM

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group is to meet tomorrow ahead of the arrival for Storm Jorge at the weekend.

The Department of Local Government says given the prolonged period of very wet weather, and the flooding that has already happened across the country, it was decided to convene the meeting.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will take effect for 12 counties at midnight tonight.

It will affect all of Munster and Connacht, along with Co. Donegal.

A Status Orange wind warning has also been issued for seven counties along the west coast from Saturday morning.

READ MORE

Protests spread as students in Galway begin sleep-out over rent hikes

More on this topic

Hail, sleet and snow continuing with yellow warning for three countiesHail, sleet and snow continuing with yellow warning for three counties

Motorists urged to be cautious as snow and ice warning in place for entire countryMotorists urged to be cautious as snow and ice warning in place for entire country

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrowSnow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Kevin Boxer Moran: Emergency scheme for farmers needed following Shannon flooding Kevin Boxer Moran: Emergency scheme for farmers needed following Shannon flooding


weatherStorm JorgeTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

German lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hackedGerman lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hacked

Irish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fearsIrish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fears

Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk

Covid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroomCovid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroom


Lifestyle

Beauty experimentation has to start somewhere, and for many of us it’s with the same high street products and trendy looks.From the 70s to the 00s, these were the beauty products that defined your teenage years

Bestselling novelist Jojo Moyes talks about the books she grew up with, what she’s reading now, and the literature gaps she wants to fill.Jojo Moyes: My life in books

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »