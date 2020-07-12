National Day of Commemoration takes place for Irish people who died in service with UN and in wars

A National Day of Commemoration has taken place around the country to honour Irish people who died in service with the United Nations (UN) or in past wars.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended an event at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

Religious leaders from all denominations in the country led prayers at the service in Dublin.

The @PresidentIRL, the Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD, members of the Government; the Council of State; Dáil and Seanad Éireann; Diplomatic Corps; Judiciary and Northern Ireland representatives attended the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/LlvLrWZBO3 — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) July 12, 2020

It was marked by a wreath laying ceremony by President Michael D Higgins at Collins Barracks.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of people who were able to attend the event was restricted - however family members of those who died while in UN service were invited - as well as relatives of the 196 leaders.

Ceremonies have also taken place in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford.