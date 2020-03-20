National crisis govt 'needs to be looked at': Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says a government of national unity needs to be looked at, to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Fine Gael's parliamentary party meeting has given approval to continue more detailed talks with Fianna Fáil about a 'grand coalition' between the two parties.

But the Greens, riding a wave of electoral momentum, are refusing to take part - saying all parties should come together to form a government to deal with the current crisis.

Speaking this morning on TodayFM's Dermot and Dave show, McDonald says she has concerns about how such an arrangement would work - but hasn't dismissed it:

"We need to look at every option. The issue with a national unity government would be exactly how it would work, and would it be coherent enough to respond quickly.

"Yes, there is merit in all of the political forces coming together because we all represent different sections of people.

"My concern is to do the right thing for people, and certainly that unity government option needs to be looked at, absolutely."