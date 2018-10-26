Home»Breaking News»ireland

National Broadband Plan could cost €3bn - six times more than original estimate

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 07:41 AM

There are fears the ill-fated National Broadband Plan could cost more than €3 billion - six times the original estimate for the state programme.

The Irish Times says officials are now working on a 'plan B' in case the whole project collapses.

READ MORE: Bank holiday weekend to be 10 degrees colder than last weekend

Rollout of the plan was put in jeopardy earlier this month when Communications Minister Denis Naughten resigned after controversial meetings with one of the bidders for the tender.

Plans to extend high-speed broadband across the country have been delayed since 2012.

Rural broadband is expected to be a key element during the confidence and supply agreement talks that are underway between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

BroadbandInternet

More in this Section

Apology to McCabe was ‘brazen hypocrisy’

Fianna Fail announces first candidate to stand in a Northern Ireland election

‘Straightforward, constructive’ talks on confidence and supply

Fears over conflict of interest in schools inspections


Breaking Stories

Music that inspires hymn this jazz weekend

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin's finest work songs come alive

Time it is a-changing: Calling time on turning the clocks back and forward

Ask Audrey: My parents bribed me to go to Trinity instead of UCC because they’re loaded and insecure

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »