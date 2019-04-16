NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

National Broadband Plan could cost €3bn, says Varadkar

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 03:33 PM

The Taoiseach has confirmed the cost of the National Broadband Plan could be around €3 billion.

It had been hoped Ministers would unveil details of the project this week but it has been delayed until after Easter.

The original cost of the broadband plan was projected to be half a billion euro.

READ MORE

‘Clearly time for a regime change’, says Ross as FAI board to step down

Leo Varadkar has confirmed in the Dáil it is going to be much more than that.

"As you know, the cost including VAT contingencies and so on could be in the region of €3 billion albeit spread over 25 years," said Mr Varadkar.

Again, bear in mind the benefits - 540,000 homes, farms and businesses, over a million people. A huge project, a huge scale.

Earlier today, Sinn Féin described the National Broadband Plan as being caught between a fiasco and a farce.

Sinn Féin's Communications Spokesman Brian Stanley says there needs to be more clarity on the timeline.

"The fact that we were promised that we would have the National Broadband Plan tender done and dusted back last year and then before Christmas and then in January and then we were promised that it would happen before Easter," said Mr Stanley.

"It appears that the whole process is in trouble.

"The fact that we do not have a competitive tender. The fact that there is only one bidder left in it, it can't be a competitive tender.

"It seems to be caught somewhere between a fiasco and a farce."

READ MORE

Man dies after accident at work in Carlow

More on this topic

Bruton to recommend Govt back final bidder in National Broadband Plan

National broadband plan may be scrapped as all options remain on the table, PAC hears

National Broadband Plan official set to be grilled by PAC

UK broadband customers must now be told minimum speeds at point of sale

KEYWORDS

BroadbandNational Broadband Plan

More in this Section

Minister announces new health packages for former residents of Mother and Baby Homes

NI Nobel laureate Mairead Maguire collects journalism award on behalf of Julian Assange

Study to examine impact of rising visitor numbers on Giant’s Causeway

Rare first anniversary Proclamation to go under the hammer


Lifestyle

As Notre Dame faces reconstruction – 4 other landmarks built in the French Gothic style to visit

Finding the right spot for antiques in your home can determine their survival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »