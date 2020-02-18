National Ambulance Service: 'Everyone should know their Eircode'

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has said that everyone should know their Eircode.

The ambulance service was responding to a report that found 60% of people never or rarely use the Eircode system.

The NAS says the public should also be aware of loc8 codes, which help them to identify places that are not postal addresses.

The Irish Times reported that an Ipsos MRBI poll "found that 30% of the population never use their home or business’s unique seven-character code.

"Another 32% said they only used it occasionally."

Earlier this month, Eircode reported on how the system "can help find a caller’s location in an emergency situation".

Eircode said: "Throughout Ireland there are approximately 800,000 non-unique addresses, these are addresses that have no house name or number.

"Typically these addresses are in rural locations and in the past getting to them has been a challenge with the caller often having to provide detailed and lengthy directions to get to a location."

They said that since August 2016, the NAS "has been using Eircodes to help make it quicker and easier to locate an address in an emergency.

"Providing an Eircode in addition to an address can help the Emergency Call Taker and Emergency Medical Dispatcher swiftly and accurately identify a caller’s location."