National Ambulance Service building to reopen following weekend fire

The National Ambulance Service in Dublin hopes to reopen tomorrow morning after a fire in the building this weekend.

30 ambulance staff had to be evacuated from the premises when the blaze broke out shortly after 12.30pm yesterday.

Calls to the service were diverted to a back-up control centre in Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

Director of the National Ambulance Service, Martin Dunne told EmergencyTimes.ie they are getting ready for opening tomorrow:

"We can also confirm that absolutely no ambulance calls were missed or drops, or no calls were not dispatched by ambulance immediately too," he said..

"We are hopeful that Tallaght will be back in full operations at seven o'clock tomorrow morning. There was no damage done, it was just smoke in the building.

"We have companies in at the moment giving it a deep-clean to make sure it's okay. We have quality control to check as well to make sure the area is safe."